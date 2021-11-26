Cisco simplifies software and services buying program

At its 26th annual Partner Summit conference, Cisco announced a new Enterprise Agreement (EA) to make it easier for partners and customers to buy, sell, and manage Cisco software and services.

The single contract increases access to Cisco’s portfolio and solutions, offering predictable costs, more choice, and greater flexibility for organizations looking to accelerate their digital transformation.

“Cisco’s new Enterprise Agreement gives our customers and partners a powerful, simple, and extremely flexible way to buy and consume our great software products,” says Gerri Elliott, executive vice-president, chief customer and partner officer. “Our incredible partner ecosystem has already built a multi-billion dollar software business but we’re clearly just getting started. Innovations like the ability to shift investments across the portfolio will help us better serve our customers, push further into our business transformation, and drive higher profitability for our partners.”

The new Cisco Enterprise Agreement is a cornerstone of Cisco’s ongoing transformation and commitment to supporting partner profitability, as well as streamlining the customer experience. Since their introduction more than 10 000 customers have purchased software & services via the Cisco Enterprise Agreement.

The new Cisco EA will bring three key benefits to customers and partners:

* Simplified cross-portfolio access;

* More financial flexibility; and

* Increased business agility.