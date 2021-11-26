Contracting C# .NET Developer

My client in the Consulting industry is seeking to appoint a Contracting C# .Net Developer with a possibility of going permanent or long term contract. You will be consulting to clients in the Financial Services industry. This role can either be based in Centurion, Gauteng or in Cape Town.

Technology Experience:

Object Oriented Analysis and Design

SOLID Principles

Excellent .NET knowledge

C#

C# Script, VB Script

SQL Database Design and Development

SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)

ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms

.Net Core

.Net WebApi

Angular 2.0 and Up

Entity Framework/LINQ/ADO.Net

Web Services/Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

SOAP and REST API Styles

Message Queueing E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript

XML and JSON

Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code

SOA Service Orientated Architecture

Source Control (TFS / SVN / GIT ) + Collaboration tools (GitHub / Azure DevOps)

Scrum/Agile Project Management Methodologies

For more information contact:

Marna van der Merwe – [Email Address Removed]

Recruitment Consultant

