My client in the Consulting industry is seeking to appoint a Contracting C# .Net Developer with a possibility of going permanent or long term contract. You will be consulting to clients in the Financial Services industry. This role can either be based in Centurion, Gauteng or in Cape Town.
Technology Experience:
Object Oriented Analysis and Design
SOLID Principles
Excellent .NET knowledge
C#
C# Script, VB Script
SQL Database Design and Development
SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)
ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms
.Net Core
.Net WebApi
Angular 2.0 and Up
Entity Framework/LINQ/ADO.Net
Web Services/Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)
SOAP and REST API Styles
Message Queueing E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ
HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
XML and JSON
Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
SOA Service Orientated Architecture
Source Control (TFS / SVN / GIT ) + Collaboration tools (GitHub / Azure DevOps)
Scrum/Agile Project Management Methodologies
