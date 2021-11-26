Data Analyst at Momentum

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to source and profile data from multiple sources for reporting needs as defined by business. Designing data collection processes to collect and extract, transform, analyse, interpret, evaluate, and visualize data while working alongside various teams, both inside and outside of the BU.

Identifying trends and patterns in the data and report it back to the team. Working with multiple stakeholders and team members to improve data collection and quality processes.

The Data Analyst will report into the Data Specialist Team Leader, within the Data and Reporting team within the IT division.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Designing data collection processes, Data extracts from multiple BU and external sources.

Data provisioning, quality and transformation to produce meaningful reports.

Surfacing of data extracts in usable formats using available tools.

Data Analysis and problem solving.

Monitor and report on key performance indicators and metrics.

Perform “deep dive” analysis with regards to data accuracy, integrity, quality, and accessibility.

Identify and escalate data issues discovered.

Perform data quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Perform data reconciliations to identify data anomalies.

Create data visualizations, memos, dashboards and presentations to business audiences.

Liaise with various stakeholders on all levels to unpack and understand their data requests.

Assist the product house with reporting requirements internal and external to the product house.

Play an active role in the Data Management program.

Perform effective management and accountability over data to maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Play an active role in projects to assist with data related principals/requirements/data reporting needs.

Competencies required

Actively live the company values

Analytical thinker

Critical thinker

Effective communicator

Self-Starter

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for results

Collaboration

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant B-degree or Diploma

Knowledge of the PDS system will be a distinct advantage

Intermediate SQL skills preferably

Working knowledge of PowerBi preferred

Demonstratable insurance experience preferred

Experience in data analysis, modelling, visualization and/or some programming knowledge

Demonstrate the ability to derive insights from data and communicate those insights to a non-technical audience.

Familiarity with a general programming language (e.g. Python, etc.) or a statistical package, or at least you’re a Microsoft Excel guru.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SQL

PowerBi

Insurance

Data Analysis

Python

