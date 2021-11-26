DevOps Engineer

Key Performance Areas:

Ensure that the Development teams release contributions are in order and ready for release.

Ensure the Development team has sufficient build/test environments, with all environments kept in pristine condition.

Manage escalated production issues relevant to the Development team, ensuring necessary information is available to provide solutions (metrics, logs etc).

Design and develop tools and applications to assist Operations with monitoring, deployment and general automation.

Define and document processes for operational execution, including mechanisms to monitor their effectiveness.

Instill a sense of the DevOps culture within the Development team. Constantly looking to break down silos and maximise flow of information between teams.

Knowledge and Experience Required:

A firm grasp and five (5) years experience with of at least one of the following languages: Ruby, Java, Golang.

A solid understanding and three (3) years experience of Containerisation (specifically Docker and Docker Swarm).

Comfortable with administrating both Linux and Windows OS.

Proficient with RDBS systems (Administrating, Querying and Designing)

A solid understanding of basic networking principles with an emphasis on HTTP/S and Websockets.

Five (5) years experience in building and deploying Web Applications.

A solid understanding of SCM, automated build environments and deployment mechanisms.

For more information, please email [Email Address Removed], stating DevOps in the subject line.

