Intermediate Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A diversified Financial Services Group in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate Java Developer translate software requirements into business document solutions. You will also contribute to the development of documents that facilitate the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging system capabilities. The role usually involves designing, building, testing and the implementation of documents. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science or similar technical discipline, have experience with the full SDLC, extensive experience in a similar role with skills in JavaScript, RESTful Web Services & Object-Oriented design techniques and [URL Removed] technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution design.

Complete testing and gather feedback to improve the quality and reduce operational risk of the Quadient system.

Undertake post-release activities to develop a base of knowledge to be incorporated in future build and release cycles.

Provide 3rd level application support and problem resolution.

Balance competing demands to ensure project objectives are delivered based on business need and priority.

Work as part of a Project team, reporting to IT Managers.

Work closely with business staff to ensure solutions adhere to client standards.

Definition and management of non-functional requirements, including working with others to ensure these requirements have been met.

Definition and organisation of development tasks and accurate estimation of these tasks.

Work closely with members of the Development team to ensure that the software design and implementation meet the architectural goals and quality standards.

Provide support to the Business Analysts, and other Project team members, during functional requirements definition to ensure that functionality is both technically achievable and feasible within the project constraints.

Identification and ownership of technical project risks and issues, including owning mitigation activities and resolution of issues.

Undertake other duties as directed by Line Managers commensurate with the post.

Mentor junior members of the Development team including training.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Computer Science or other relevant technical Degree (2:1 or higher).

Experience/Skills

Full software development lifecycle.

Extensive development experience.

Knowledge of JavaScript.

RESTful Web Services.

Excellent knowledge and understanding of Object-Oriented design techniques and patterns.

Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies.

Desirable

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Insurance experience.

Database design experience such as SQL.

Experience of document management systems.

Network/infrastructure design experience (Optional).

Experience of enterprise architecture definition.

ATTRIBUTES:

Resilient and able to work in an organisation that is undergoing change due to growth.

