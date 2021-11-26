Intermediate Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A diversified Financial Services Group in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate Java Developer translate software requirements into business document solutions. You will also contribute to the development of documents that facilitate the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging system capabilities. The role usually involves designing, building, testing and the implementation of documents. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science or similar technical discipline, have experience with the full SDLC, extensive experience in a similar role with skills in JavaScript, RESTful Web Services & Object-Oriented design techniques and [URL Removed] technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution design.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Computer Science or other relevant technical Degree (2:1 or higher).
Experience/Skills
- Full software development lifecycle.
- Extensive development experience.
- Knowledge of JavaScript.
- RESTful Web Services.
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of Object-Oriented design techniques and patterns.
- Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies.
Desirable
- Experience working in an Agile environment.
- Insurance experience.
- Database design experience such as SQL.
- Experience of document management systems.
- Network/infrastructure design experience (Optional).
- Experience of enterprise architecture definition.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Resilient and able to work in an organisation that is undergoing change due to growth.
