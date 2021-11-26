On Site Installation and Support Technicians

Our client, specialising in the installation of hardware and software for the Hospitality industry, is seeking On Site Installation and Support Technicians to provide technical support to their clients – based in East London. Duties to include:- Installation of new computer systems and solutions for the Hospitality industry Training of customers on installed computer systems and software programmes Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed software programmes on customer’s site Support, troubleshoot and resolution of call outs relating to installed Hardware on customer’s site Programming of software to work in customers environment Finding solutions and adapting software for best use within customer environment. Minimum Requirements:- IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably N+ and A+) Windows networking experience Must have minimum 2 years’ experience in the IT field IT Technical Support background essential Excellent written and verbal English communication skills Problem-solving skills Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license essential Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances. Experience in the following computer programmes highly preferable:- MCSA MCSE Windows 7 Network Administration Network Cabling Point Of Sale experience TCP/IP *SQL. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

