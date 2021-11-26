PLC Technician at SA Power

SA Power is looking for a PLC Technician with PLC fault finding and programming background at its Johannesburg branch in Alberton. The ideal candidate must have mechanical and electrical knowledge, good understanding of motion and preferably worked on a softPLC like Codesys motion before.

Main duties and responsibilities

Read and interpret electrical drawings, manuals and develop all software as per the specified criteria.

Complete programming projects (PLC, HMI, drives, multi axis, motion programming) accurately and in a timely manner.

Installation and fault finding of PLCs and controllers.

Work with the Service Team and assist with on-site troubleshooting as well as PLC / HMI service-related tasks.

Diagnose equipment malfunctions and failures considering corrective action to be taken.

Revise, modify and repair existing programs for efficiency and upgrades.

The person in this position will be expected to manage multiple technical projects concurrently for various clients. This includes project coordination and implementation; preparation of project documentation prior to handover; project sign off and handover to the Service Team.

Maintain customer contact throughout the project and after commissioning.

Keeping up to date with new technology.

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12

Qualification at NQF Level 5/6 or tertiary degree

Trade Test Certificate will be an advantage

Minimum 3 years’ industrial automation experience

At least 3 years PLC programming experience is required

HMI programming experience

Codesys knowledge will be an advantage

Strong mechanical and electrical background and good understanding of motion

Must have experience and knowledge in AC drives and DC Drives, advanced PLC and inverter programming, networking ethernet, Profinet, Ethercat, Profibus, RS232 / RS485.

Key competencies and skills required

Attention to the detail, whether it is diagnostic testing or working on complex systems

Solving complex functional or technical problems related to the project

To be able to modify, update PLC and HMI Interfaces

Innovative/creative thinking

Must be able to troubleshoot various equipment in an industrial environment

Strong practical approach to problem solving

Self-motivated with a strong sense of initiative

Customer service orientated

Logical thinking and quality focus

Ability to work under pressure

Professional and respectful.

Applicants must be adaptable to flexible working hours, including being on standby and be able to work overtime when required.

Desired Skills:

Plc Programming

HMI Programming

Codesys

Understanding of motion

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

