SAP ABAP Developer (Vehicle Invoicing) TB1625 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 3 to 5 years experience across all SAP modules. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Configuration and Support.

Operational tickets Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.

Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.

Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.

Change Management Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB.

Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

SAP Technical Operations.

Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM).

OPS Advanced.

SAP S/4HANA Migration.

Financial Accounting.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 3 years experience exposed to user applications

Min 2 years ABAP programming

1 years systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience

Willing to work on weekends

