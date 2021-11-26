SAP Cloud Integration Developer

As the developer focusing on SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) experience, you will translate business requirements into integration specifications, mappings, and transactions. You will work with project managers, business users, and technical leads to define requirements and specifications for business use cases. You will also use team best practices and standards to design, develop, and maintain integration workflows and pipelines. You will be required to Develop using pub/sub, messaging, and real-time Integration patterns. Create, manage, and execute test plans and test cases. Perform integration, system, and functionality testing. Design, build and manage continuous software deployment framework. Perform application administration and operations tasks for the tools within the teams portfolio. Perform code deployment across multiple environments, following compliance, and release management processes

JOB OBJECTIVE:

1: Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features: Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects. Develop and document design and maintain source base. Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies. Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery, and operations areas. Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back- end and integration to other solutions. Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments. Integrate design for maintainability, scalability, and efficiency. Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities. Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan. Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies. Work as part of a team without close supervision. Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

2. Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required: Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs. Engagement with different stakeholders. Identification and prioritization of project risks. Applied code review and QA changes as requested. Successful deployment through quality gates. Coding to industry best practice.

3. Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology. Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements. Adhere to best practices and processes for the team. Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology. Setting up and maintaining technical infrastructure. Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders.

EXPERIENCE:

3+ years Cloud Technologies – especially AWS

5+ years Deep technical expertise in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and SAP Process Orchestration skills 5+ years Good understanding of HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services

5+ years Expertise in SAP Graphical Mapping Tools and in XSLT

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Technologies

CPI

Cloud Platform Integration

HTTPS

Basic Auth

REST

SOAP

SAP Graphical Mapping Tools

XSLT

I-Flow

SAP API Hub

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Enterprise-size retail with cutting-edge IT environment with the ultimate knowledge sharing and cross-skilling opportunities

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

