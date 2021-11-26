Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist (TB1567) at Mediro ICT

About role:

We are looking for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join our team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing an Autonomous Transportation Systems solution for our plants.

In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing. Our services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform.

If you are a passionate developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Requirements:

+8 years experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert o AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies o AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design.

+8 years experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert o AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies o AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design.



Technical skills and experience required:

At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards.

Azure DevOps, Visual Studio IDE and REST.

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases.

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:



MS Azure:

o Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)o IoT-Hubo Event-Hubo Service Buso Stream Analyticso Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

o Domain-driven design (DDD)o Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)o Factory patterno Repo pattern etc.

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

Understanding of: Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends. Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website. Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

