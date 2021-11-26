Senior C# Full Stack Developer (IoT/Azure/Cloud/Edge) TB1438 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join our team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for our plants. If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel international (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] About role:
- Were looking for a C# Full Stack Developer to join our team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for our plants.
- In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing.
- Our IoT services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform.
Job functions:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum RequirementsTravelling: Willing and able to travel international (Europe/USA)Requirements:
- 6 years plus experience in as a Software Engineer.
- 2 years plus experience with Public Cloud platforms.
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure (preferred).
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills and flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
Technical skills and experience required:
- Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular.
- Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- At least 6 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.
- Azure DevOps, Visual Studio IDE and REST.
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web[1]based authentication.
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Advantageous:
- Experience with Kubernetes is a big plus.
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps.
- Experience with MS Azure Services: o IoT-Hub o Event-Hub o Service Bus o Stream Analytics o Function Applications etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.