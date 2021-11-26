Senior C# Full Stack Developer (IoT/Azure/Cloud/Edge) TB1438 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join our team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions for our plants. If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel international (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] About role:

In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing.

Our IoT services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform.

If you are a passionate developer, are thrilled about new technology, are full of energy and ambition and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you.

Job functions:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum RequirementsTravelling: Willing and able to travel international (Europe/USA)Requirements:

6 years plus experience in as a Software Engineer.

2 years plus experience with Public Cloud platforms.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure (preferred).

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills and flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Technical skills and experience required:

Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular.

Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

At least 6 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.

Azure DevOps, Visual Studio IDE and REST.

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web[1]based authentication.

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Advantageous:

Experience with Kubernetes is a big plus.

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps.

Experience with MS Azure Services: o IoT-Hub o Event-Hub o Service Bus o Stream Analytics o Function Applications etc.

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

