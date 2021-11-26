Software Engineer

Nov 26, 2021

  • Use best practices for developing high quality software using IMQS conventions and standards.
  • Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.
  • Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks used at IMQS.
  • Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage
  • team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code
  • base.
  • Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done at IMQS and follow these internal processes.
  • Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.
  • Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.
  • Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other
  • developers or the release system.
  • Provide mentoring to junior team members.

Experience Required:

  • 5 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting
  • languages
  • Experience in Java and browser scripting languages
  • Relational databases
  • REST-based services
  • Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies
  • Financial systems integration and financial systems
  • Version control systems
  • Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.

For more information, please [Email Address Removed], using Software Engineer in the subject line.

Learn more/Apply for this position