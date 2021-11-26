- Use best practices for developing high quality software using IMQS conventions and standards.
- Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.
- Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks used at IMQS.
- Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage
- team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code
- base.
- Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done at IMQS and follow these internal processes.
- Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.
- Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.
- Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other
- developers or the release system.
- Provide mentoring to junior team members.
Experience Required:
- 5 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting
- languages
- Experience in Java and browser scripting languages
- Relational databases
- REST-based services
- Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Financial systems integration and financial systems
- Version control systems
- Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.
For more information, please [Email Address Removed], using Software Engineer in the subject line.
[Email Address Removed]