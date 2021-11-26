Software Engineer

Use best practices for developing high quality software using IMQS conventions and standards.

Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your team’s ‘Definition of Done’.

Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks used at IMQS.

Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage

team members and other colleagues, reference IMQS online documentation or inspect the code

base.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done at IMQS and follow these internal processes.

Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.

Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.

Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other

developers or the release system.

Provide mentoring to junior team members.

Experience Required:

5 years work experience in widely adopted programming languages and browser scripting

languages

Experience in Java and browser scripting languages

Relational databases

REST-based services

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies

Financial systems integration and financial systems

Version control systems

Testing approaches: unit- and integration testing etc.

For more information, please [Email Address Removed], using Software Engineer in the subject line.

[Email Address Removed]

