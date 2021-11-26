Solutions Architect (Managed IT)

Nov 26, 2021

Responsibilities will include:

  • Conduct IT assessments of clients environment
  • Crafting / architecting appropriate IT solutions for clients specifically related to outsourced / managed IT services
  • Perform vCIO advisory services role to clients
  • Report building for vCIO sessions with clients
  • Presentation of vCIO findings in front of C-level executives
  • Advise and consult clients on improvements and best practices related to IT infrastructure
  • Liaise, support, and consult with internal sales departments on pre-sales, tenders and any other IT related solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position