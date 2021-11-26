Solutions Architect (Managed IT)

Responsibilities will include:
- Conduct IT assessments of clients environment
- Crafting / architecting appropriate IT solutions for clients specifically related to outsourced / managed IT services
- Perform vCIO advisory services role to clients
- Report building for vCIO sessions with clients
- Presentation of vCIO findings in front of C-level executives
- Advise and consult clients on improvements and best practices related to IT infrastructure
- Liaise, support, and consult with internal sales departments on pre-sales, tenders and any other IT related solutions