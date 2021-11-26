Technical Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The expertise of a highly meticulous Technical Test Analyst passionate about releasing great software, is sought by an innovative Investment Firm, for its Retail IT Client Communications division. You will be responsible for bulk reporting and communicating directly to clients in a timely and secure manner. The ideal candidate must possess a Computer Science/Business Information Systems Degree, but solid experience will be considered. You will also need to understand requirements to come up with sufficient testing coverage, read and write SQL, know where it is most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration, Acceptance Testing, E2E), understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs & can program (They use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others). You will also require experience testing data within databases, reports, and applications & be able to solve complex testing [URL Removed] effort for testing tasks.

Define the testing approach for each sprint.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to extract testing requirements for user stories.

Design and create test cases.

Execute automated and manual test cases.

Implement automated tests for new functionality and implement automated tests to replace existing manual tests.

Collaborate closely with Developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing, and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Manage and maintain the test environments and test data.

Develop test tools and extend test frameworks and test environments.

Second Line Support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, and efficient support service.

Play a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment.

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically regarding quality.

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.

Manage and maintain the regression test suits (manual / automated).

Carry out exploratory testing.

Provide the PO with sign-off of releases.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.

Experience/Skills

Understand the systems or products you are testing.

Able to understand requirements to come up with sufficient testing coverage.

Can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others).

Know how to read and write SQL.

Know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, Acceptance Testing, E2E).

Understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.

You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.

You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.

You can solve complex testing issues.

Experience testing data within databases, reports, and applications.

Experience testing financial applications, will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather its continuous for the rest of your life.

Able to work under pressure.

Have a track record for innovation.

Very detail oriented, self-driven, curious, willing to both learn and share knowledge, is a critical thinker and has appreciation for data driven systems.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

