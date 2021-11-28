Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Nov 28, 2021

This position would suit a Pretoria resident who is fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans and must have own transport Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging [URL Removed] develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#Minimum RequirementsTechnical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

  • Angular and .NetCore (Highly preferable)
  • CSS knowledge (basic)
  • Node.js (Preferable)
  • SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)
  • Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
  • Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
  • Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
  • Knowledge on Entity Framework
  • Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)
  • Service-oriented architecture (basic)
  • Domain Driven Design (basic)
  • Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)
  • Kanban (basic)

Advantageous:

  • C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
  • Source Control (SVN, TFS).
  • Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
  • Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.
  • Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

