Developer at Fourier Recruitment

This position would suit a Pretoria resident who is fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans and must have own transport Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging [URL Removed] develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#Minimum RequirementsTechnical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

Angular and .NetCore (Highly preferable)

CSS knowledge (basic)

Node.js (Preferable)

SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)

Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Knowledge on Entity Framework

Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)

Service-oriented architecture (basic)

Domain Driven Design (basic)

Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)

Kanban (basic)

Advantageous:

C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.

Source Control (SVN, TFS).

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

