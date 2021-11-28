Front-End Developer

Company is based in Aarhus, Denmark with offices and colleagues in Pretoria,

London, Hamburg, New York and Mexico City.

We are searching for a remote frontend software engineer to join our team and who is excited to build high quality web app interfaces and customer experiences.

We expect that:

You have experience building [URL Removed] frontends, and optionally have worked with tools like (or similar to) Node.js, Apollo, GraphQL, webpack, Razzle, etc.

You have excellent UI/UX skills and can walk in the shoes of users.

You have professional working proficiency in English; both spoken and written.

You can, or are willing to learn, to work with prototyping in Figma to iterate and test ideas before implementation.

You want to maintain and improve our suite of JavaScript based frontends, build on libraries like [URL Removed] [URL Removed] and Dojo / Dijit.

You are able to work fully remotely from your home anywhere in South Africa. You will have a global team of colleagues and will be connected to their office / studio in Pretoria.

In return we offer a role with a lot of responsibility and impact. You will have access to a team that will help and support you, and work in a culture that fosters the freedom to plan and execute your own day-to-day activities. No micromanagement, no reporting, and no tedious time tracking. We work together based on promises and high-quality deliveries at the agreed deadlines.

We will help to make sure you have a great setup to support your work, and we offer a tailored compensation/benefit package.

We are looking forward to receiving your application and CV, and hearing from you

Desired Skills:

react.js

Front-end

Node.js

Apollo

GraphQL

webpack

Razzle

Javascript

UI/UX

Marionette.js

backbone.js

Dojo

Dijit

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We are an experienced player with 20+ years in the voice over industry. We have a history of pushing limits and being first movers on the remote-first approach to global audio recording in distributed- and home studios; and now we are facing the next journey.

We want to be the absolute easiest voice over agency to work with, both for our talented voice over artists and for our global customers, such as Google, Jabra, BMW, AirBnB and more.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Tailor made to your needs

