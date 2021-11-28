Senior Software Engineer

Our client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer.

The ideal candidate should be a developer with solid experience building web application software using php, javascript and mysql, he/she should be a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will be part of an incredible team responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development process, from the initial specification, through to developing, testing, and deployment.

You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication skills.

Responsibilities

Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code that is testable and reusable

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Review and debug code

Perform validation and verification testing, as well as automated unit tests

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges

Contribute in all phases of an agile development life cycle

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Follow industry best practicesKnowledge and experience required

Full Knowladge in:

Strong knowledge of 360 degree PHP and PHP web frameworks such as Laravel and SymfonyThe LAMP stack

Strong understanding PHP Security and Database

The LAMP stack

Good understanding of the Vagrant and Docker environments

Knowledge on advanced programming, clean code and design patterns

Good understanding of security issues on the web

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc.

Firm grasp of object orientated programming and design

Understanding of Test Driven Development and automated testing

Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks including jQuery, AngularJS, and similar technologies

Experience using version control tools such as Git and GitHub

Strong knowledge of web application exploits and their solutions

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideasQualifications

Preferably a formal qualification in Computer Science (or related field)

5+ years of relevant work experience in any well-known software environment

If you don’t have the formal qualification but you can prove you have been successful in a similar role, you may be considered

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Symfony

Mysql

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position