Our client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer.
The ideal candidate should be a developer with solid experience building web application software using php, javascript and mysql, he/she should be a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will be part of an incredible team responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development process, from the initial specification, through to developing, testing, and deployment.
You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication skills.
Responsibilities
- Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code that is testable and reusable
- Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Review and debug code
- Perform validation and verification testing, as well as automated unit tests
- Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges
- Contribute in all phases of an agile development life cycle
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
- Follow industry best practicesKnowledge and experience required
- Full Knowladge in:
- Strong knowledge of 360 degree PHP and PHP web frameworks such as Laravel and SymfonyThe LAMP stack
- Strong understanding PHP Security and Database
- The LAMP stack
- Good understanding of the Vagrant and Docker environments
- Knowledge on advanced programming, clean code and design patterns
- Good understanding of security issues on the web
- Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc.
- Firm grasp of object orientated programming and design
- Understanding of Test Driven Development and automated testing
- Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks including jQuery, AngularJS, and similar technologies
- Experience using version control tools such as Git and GitHub
- Strong knowledge of web application exploits and their solutions
- Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideasQualifications
- Preferably a formal qualification in Computer Science (or related field)
- 5+ years of relevant work experience in any well-known software environment
If you don’t have the formal qualification but you can prove you have been successful in a similar role, you may be considered
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- Symfony
- Mysql
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years