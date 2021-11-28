Software Engineer

Software Developer

We are searching for a remote software engineer who is excited to build test-driven, reliable and resilient web services, APIs and customer integrations. We expect that:

You have 5+ years of experience with development of large MVC codebase PHP projects, following industry standards PSR-2, TDD (PHPUnit), etc.

You have professional working proficiency in English; both spoken and written.

You believe in “the right tool for the right job”, as you will get to familiarise yourself with a stack that includes Redis, MySQL, MongoDB, memcached, Resque, Sidekiq, Ruby (on Rails), Node.js and more.

You are able to work fully remotely from your home anywhere in South Africa. You will have a global team of colleagues and will be connected to our office / studio in Pretoria.

You may have heard about, and are willing to work with tools like AWS, GitHub Actions, DataDog, Sentry, etc.

In return we offer a role with a lot of responsibility and impact. You will have access to a team that will help and support you, and work in a culture that fosters the freedom to plan and execute your own day-to-day activities. No micromanagement, no reporting and no tedious time tracking. We work together based on promises and high quality deliveries at the agreed deadlines.

We will help to make sure you have a great setup to support your work, and we offer a tailored compensation/benefit package.

We are looking forward to receiving your application and CV, and hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

MVC

php

Redis

MySQL

MongoDB

memcached

Resque

Sidekiq

Ruby (on Rails)

Node.js

PSR-2

TDD (PHPUnit)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We are an experienced player with 20+ years in the voice over industry. We have a history of pushing limits and being first movers on the remote-first approach to global audio recording in distributed- and home studios; and now we are facing the next journey.

We want to be the absolute easiest voice over agency to work with, both for our talented voice over artists and for our global customers, such as Google, Jabra, BMW, AirBnB and more.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Tailor made designed to your needs

