Business Analyst – Banking at Datonomy Solutions

Minimum Experience4 6 years working experience in business or IT2 years practical experience as a BAJob PurposeTo apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk. To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups. Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Principles of Project Management
- Relevant Regulatory Knowledge
- Governance controls knowledge
- Object Orientation
- Usability and GUI techniques
- Risk Management in Banking
- Modelling (ARIS / UML)
- End-to-end Innovation Lifecycle Method
- BA Body of Knowledge
- Feasibility Studies
- Business Cases
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Banking
- ARIS