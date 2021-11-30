Business Analyst – Banking at Datonomy Solutions

Nov 30, 2021

Minimum Experience4 6 years working experience in business or IT2 years practical experience as a BAJob PurposeTo apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk. To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these [URL Removed] / Professional Knowledge

  • Principles of Project Management
  • Relevant Regulatory Knowledge
  • Governance controls knowledge
  • Object Orientation
  • Usability and GUI techniques
  • Risk Management in Banking
  • Modelling (ARIS / UML)
  • End-to-end Innovation Lifecycle Method
  • BA Body of Knowledge
  • Feasibility Studies
  • Business Cases

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Banking
  • ARIS

Learn more/Apply for this position