Data Solutions Architect (Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
- To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.
Experience
Minimum:
- The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
- System design and architecture
- Strong analysis, design and implementation
- Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration
- One or more areas of technology
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Cloud Computing
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
- Dimensional modelling
- Financial systems and procedures
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Learning and Researching
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Creating and Innovating
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Planning and Organising
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone