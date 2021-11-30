Fujitsu debuts lightweight mobile workstation

Fujitsu has expanded its line of workstations with the entry-level mobile Fujitsu Workstation Celsius H5511, designed to meet the needs of architects, engineers, designers, creators, and students who need the perfect balance of power, performance and mobility, along with best-in-class security features.

Adapting seamlessly to different working situations and providing significant power in a lightweight, low-profile case makes this mobile workstation attractive to users, as it delivers great performance and flexiblity wherever they choose to work.

With its slimline profile of <20,8mm, the Celsius H5511 weighs in at under 2kg, packing workstation performance into a lightweight package. Powered by the latest 11th generation Intel(r) Core processors (i5 and i7) and professional NVidia T500 graphics card it is the perfect device for 2D CAD, entry-level 3D CAD, graphic design, image and video editing, and visualization workflows. The 15,6-inch Full High Definition display (500cd and 100% sRGB) or FHD (300cd) provides excellent contrast, greater brightness levels and a broad colour range for vibrant rendering of images.

Users on the move, for whom connectivity and all-day battery life are critical, benefit from excellent connectivity and full-sized ports as well as a full working day of cable-free runtime powered by a powerful 69.7Wh battery. Charging is available via practical Intel Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

The workstation combines a great user experience with robust security features with three different biometric login options. Users can access the system and its applications quickly and securely using Windows Hello and the camera’s facial recognition, a fingerprint sensor, or Fujitsu’s optional PalmSecure that recognizes users’ unique vein patterns. To protect their privacy, users can easily block the built in webcam with the manual Privacy Camera Shutter.

Rüdiger Landto, head of product category management EMEA: client computing devices at Fujitsu, says: “Creativity knows no bounds; and it is not limited by place, location or time. Professional creators and power users today want to follow their passion without compromise in the office, at home, or on the move. The new, Celsius H5511 mobile workstation, strikes the right balance between performance, security and portability – all in a thinner, lighter chassis. No matter where and how users work, this device will allow them to be creative and productive all day long.”