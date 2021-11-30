IT Project Manager (12 month Contract) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

With a vision to be the leading global fashion lifestyle retailer, The Foschini Group (TFG) consists of 23 stylish retail brands, 10 service divisions, over 2,000 stores, over 20 000 employees, 3.5 million customers and more than 17 billion in annual turnover! We are an innovative force with a passion for retail.

TFG Infotec, the dedicated IT division of TFG, provides innovative, strategic and cost effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means: working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

As an IT Project Manager within the manufacturing and logistics team, this position will be a key contributor in the logistics space for various critical projects.

The role is critical to manage and ensure successful deliverables, which are both strategic and operational within the Logistics portfolio, such as, but not limited to, Advanced Shipping Notice, Warehouse Management, Omni-channel (Online Order Fulfillment from DC), and Customer Returns projects and implementations

This position is expected to:

Be part of the project team to ensure successful project delivery, managing scope, budget and timelines

Apply advanced Project Management knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to project deliverables, processes and systems in order to meet or exceed stakeholder needs and expectations

Manage quality of delivered projects through understanding business needs and overseeing development to ensure that projects deliver business value

Communicate to and manage expectations of project business sponsors and key stakeholders

Manage medium to high risk projects

Manage scope and change throughout all phases of projects

Manage day to day direction and coordination of project team

Communicate project status and health

Work across functional teams and technical platforms

You should have:

A Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant IT Project Management experience

Experience in large Warehouse Management projects will be an advantage

Knowledge of retail industry will be an advantage

Experience with eCommerce or Omni-channel projects will be an advtange

Proven proficiency in an industry recognised Project Management Methodology

Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects.

A team orientation.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

The ability to work in a pressurised environment.

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.

Proven facilitation skills.

Ability to mentor other staff members, as well as teams.

A customer service orientation.

A relevant project management qualification and /or PMI certification will be an advantage.

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

