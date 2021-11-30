IT Support Technician at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Customer call outs

Installations

Network cabling

Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support

Remote administrative support

Assisting in all IT critical points

Qualifications and Requirements:

NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science

Willing to learn

Willing to be hands on, flexible and supportive

Good communication and people skills

Team Player

Must have a drivers license

Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge



Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

A top Computer Information Solutions company is looking for a Junior technician or a graduate to join their progressive team!

