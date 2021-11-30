IT Support Technician at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:
- Customer call outs
- Installations
- Network cabling
- Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support
- Remote administrative support
- Assisting in all IT critical points
Qualifications and Requirements:
- NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science
- Willing to learn
- Willing to be hands on, flexible and supportive
- Good communication and people skills
- Team Player
- Must have a drivers license
- Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
A top Computer Information Solutions company is looking for a Junior technician or a graduate to join their progressive team!