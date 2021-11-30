IT Support Technician at Top Vitae

Nov 30, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Customer call outs
  • Installations
  • Network cabling
  • Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support
  • Remote administrative support
  • Assisting in all IT critical points

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science
  • Willing to learn
  • Willing to be hands on, flexible and supportive
  • Good communication and people skills
  • Team Player
  • Must have a drivers license
  • Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge


Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

A top Computer Information Solutions company is looking for a Junior technician or a graduate to join their progressive team!

