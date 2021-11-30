Java Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
- Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing
- Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing
- Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java
- Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
- Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access
- Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
- Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.
- Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving
- Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES:
- Strong communication skills, both written and
- Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.
- Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates
- Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their
- Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level
- Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community
- Ability to work under pressure
- Practical approach to problem solving
- Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues
- Follows a structured approach to their work
- Personal drive to succeed
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
- Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience
- Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply
- Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience
- Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
- Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
- Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage
TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in. Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.
Java
Basic JSE API (to v7)
GUI Development (Swing / SWT)
JAVA 8.0
JDBC
J2EE
Servlets
JAXP / JAXB
Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)
EJB (MDBs)
JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)
JSP Custom Tags
JavaScript / AJAX
AOP
Caching mechanisms (ehCache)
Frameworks
Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)
Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)
ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)
XML
Core Concepts
DTD/XSD
XSL (XSL:FO)
Databases
Core RDBMS Concepts
Oracle
DB/2
SQL
App Design
OOA/D
Design Patterns (GoF)
Enterprise Patterns
Application Architecture
Technical Architecture
O/S
Windows – Desktop & server
Linux
App Servers
Tomcat
Websphere (including Admin)
Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)
General Dev.
Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)
Maven
Retail Business Domain Knowledge
Scripting
Python / Jython
Shell Scripting
Process
Agile – SCRUM
TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example
Distributor Source Management Processes
Certifications
Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer
Oracle Java Professional Programmer
About The Employer:
Our client is an enterprise software developer and technology partner, providing highly customised software, Mobile and Cloud solutions to businesses. With offices in SA and the UK, our client provides businesses with secure and compliant technology solutions to access various Cloud-based platforms from both mobile and desktop devices.