Lead Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

About the role

We are looking for an experienced, senior full stack developer to lead software development within our ambitious, award winning company that is changing the face of design delivery in the built environment.

Having just finished a complete lift into Azure we now need Lead Developer to come on board and own all technical aspects of the system. Working as the sole developer on this project you will have the unique opportunity to develop and direct the full stack, from UI design through to database structure, becoming the custodian of technology used throughout and advising the business on technical direction to continue delivering value aligned to the business and product goals.

Someone who has a proven record of working closely alongside product managers and sales teams to successfully interpret business requirements into a development scope, provide accurate delivery timelines and output quality code is essential.

If you are a confident communicator who wants to take a hands-on role in shaping the future of automated design, able to adapt and respond at times of pressure and manage evolving priorities while keeping delivery on track. If you have a working knowledge or background in the construction, building services and/or electronic security industry this would be advantageous.

What you will do

Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following;

Software development

? Understand the complete codebase, allowing for informed scoping of new features and prerequisites

? Drive consistent standards and approaches throughout the tech stack

? Promote well-factored and reusable design across the codebase

? To ensure that all technical design satisfies business goals and user requirements

? Automate the testing of new and legacy code

Communication and problem solving

? Collaborate with internal and external clients to determine functional and non-functional requirements and scope new functionality

? Advise on the infrastructure of the system and identify improvements to processes / systems

? Own the communication between development team and contracted vendors so that integrating code is seamless and uniform

? Ensure system documentation is generated and is clear and to a professional standard

What we are looking for

? A senior level software developer with strong full-stack development experience

? Advanced level of experience C#, SQL, Angular, Javascript, .Net Core & Framework

? Proficient working with Azure DevOps for development planning, code management, automated testing and releases

? Able to build function scopes to incorporate known business requirements and tease out technical issues to ensure accurate effort estimates

? Experience managing the delivery of complex functionality and scope changes

? Highly self-motivated and driven

? Innovative and creative

? Reliable, flexible and cooperative

? Personable and approachable

Person Specification

Essential

Applicants must be able to demonstrate.

EXPERIENCE

Advanced level of experience C#, SQL, Angular, Javascript, .Net Core & Framework

Able to build function scopes to incorporate known business requirements and tease out technical issues to ensure accurate effort estimates

Experience managing the delivery of complex functionality and scope changes

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

A senior level software developer with strong full-stack development experience

Proficient working with Azure DevOps for development planning, code management, automated testing and releases.

Desirable

It would be preferable for applicants to also demonstrate:

EXPERIENCE

Previous experience building and maintaining complete codebase

Extensive experience as a senior and/or lead developer

Experience working with the AutoCAD API [2016+], OpenXML, ClosedXML, Interop for Microsoft Office

Experience working and integrating with 3rd Party SDKs and APIs

Experience of working on Multi-threaded C# Windows applications

About The Employer:

