Linux Specialist

Main Job Purposes

To provide 2nd level support on the company Systems, Oracle, LINUX and Networks. Maintenance and disaster recovery is also required.

Employment Specification

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

School : Grade 12

Post School : Diploma in Information Technology/Management

Job Related : MS Word/Excel

Programming knowledge

Oracle Knowledge

Advanced Linux background

In House : Training on the company system (Hardware and Software)

Company’s Contractual Obligations

Company’s Toll Collection System

In House Induction Payment Card Industry DSS

Other : Valid Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

Excellent writing, documenting and communication Skills in English

Excellent Computer Literacy Skills

Interpersonal Relationship Skills

Excellent problem solving and trouble shooting skills

Experience on Redhat and Debian Linux.

Bash scripting experience

Good understanding of PGP/GPG and IPTABLES

Experience with HTML, PHP and JS preferred

Qualification / Solid experience on Oracle Database and MySQL

SQL Experience or Qualification

Knowledge of Programming concepts and techniques (Programming / report writing skills advantageous)

A+ and N+ Qualification or experience

Knowledge of basic Electronics

San and Server hardware knowledge and experience

Backup and recovery principles

Valid Driver’s License

Network Skill

Physical Demands & Work Environment

Driver of a light motor vehicle.

Work requires extensive work using a computer.

Must also be able to move in confined spaces when at plazas.

Responsibilities will require shift, evening, and weekend work as and when required.

The work environment characteristics are those encountered in a typical office with IT administration and Support environment, driver of a light motor vehicle

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

All duties take place in accordance with the Contractual and legal requirements and company policies and procedures:

Installation, configuration, maintenance, software rollout, testing and Setup of Linux servers, desktops, databases, and software pertaining to the system

Maintain PCI compliancy

Linux System with Oracle support, maintenance, and monitoring

Fault finding, trouble shooting and recovery of Linux based systems

Disaster recovery testing, performing of backups, system recovery updating and maintenance of backup policies and procedures

Collection and loading of raw data from remote sites when required

Adhere to service levels and turnaround time

Investigate user problems, reporting needs, system problems, and other user or company needs, resolve, provide support and assistance, analyse, propose solutions pertaining to our systems.

Monitoring and closing of reported system problems

Liaison and resolving of system problems with overseas supplier.

Adherence, Writing, Implementing, and maintaining system documentation and the IT Policies and Procedures, related to toll systems, inclusive of hardware and software inventory and licensing systems, development, coding, and training material

Database and system consistency, preventative maintenance, and performance

Document problems and solutions for future reference

Maintain communication infrastructure to remote sites

Maintain confidentiality with regard to information being stored, processed, or accessed

System support for 17 remote locations.

Perform daily, weekly, and monthly checks on system performance.

Perform preventative maintenance.

Maintain and control data centre.

Submission of Monthly reports.

Maintain neat and tidy workspace, and storeroom.

Maintain, control and support of all toll system inventory (Software and Hardware) assets and updated assets and inventory lists.

Maintenance of full toll system test facility

Ensure compliance with Bakwena rollup schedules and requirements.

Ensure uptime for all toll related servers and workstations.

Other duties as assigned that are in relation to the person’s qualifications and experience.

This Job Specification indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the position and therefore is not intended as an exhaustive list.

Desired Skills:

Red Hat

Linux

Oracle

Linux Redhat

CentOS

RedHat

Ubuntu

Oracle Sql

Oracle Pl/Sql

Iptables

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position