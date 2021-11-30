Linux Specialist

Main Job Purposes
To provide 2nd level support on the company Systems, Oracle, LINUX and Networks. Maintenance and disaster recovery is also required.
Employment Specification
Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):
School : Grade 12
Post School : Diploma in Information Technology/Management
Job Related : MS Word/Excel
Programming knowledge
Oracle Knowledge
Advanced Linux background
In House : Training on the company system (Hardware and Software)
Company’s Contractual Obligations
Company’s Toll Collection System
In House Induction Payment Card Industry DSS
Other : Valid Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License
Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:
- Excellent writing, documenting and communication Skills in English
- Excellent Computer Literacy Skills
- Interpersonal Relationship Skills
- Excellent problem solving and trouble shooting skills
- Experience on Redhat and Debian Linux.
- Bash scripting experience
- Good understanding of PGP/GPG and IPTABLES
- Experience with HTML, PHP and JS preferred
- Qualification / Solid experience on Oracle Database and MySQL
- SQL Experience or Qualification
- Knowledge of Programming concepts and techniques (Programming / report writing skills advantageous)
- A+ and N+ Qualification or experience
- Knowledge of basic Electronics
- San and Server hardware knowledge and experience
- Backup and recovery principles
- Valid Driver’s License
- Network Skill
Physical Demands & Work Environment
- Driver of a light motor vehicle.
- Work requires extensive work using a computer.
- Must also be able to move in confined spaces when at plazas.
- Responsibilities will require shift, evening, and weekend work as and when required.
- The work environment characteristics are those encountered in a typical office with IT administration and Support environment, driver of a light motor vehicle
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
All duties take place in accordance with the Contractual and legal requirements and company policies and procedures:
- Installation, configuration, maintenance, software rollout, testing and Setup of Linux servers, desktops, databases, and software pertaining to the system
- Maintain PCI compliancy
- Linux System with Oracle support, maintenance, and monitoring
- Fault finding, trouble shooting and recovery of Linux based systems
- Disaster recovery testing, performing of backups, system recovery updating and maintenance of backup policies and procedures
- Collection and loading of raw data from remote sites when required
- Adhere to service levels and turnaround time
- Investigate user problems, reporting needs, system problems, and other user or company needs, resolve, provide support and assistance, analyse, propose solutions pertaining to our systems.
- Monitoring and closing of reported system problems
- Liaison and resolving of system problems with overseas supplier.
- Adherence, Writing, Implementing, and maintaining system documentation and the IT Policies and Procedures, related to toll systems, inclusive of hardware and software inventory and licensing systems, development, coding, and training material
- Database and system consistency, preventative maintenance, and performance
- Document problems and solutions for future reference
- Maintain communication infrastructure to remote sites
- Maintain confidentiality with regard to information being stored, processed, or accessed
- System support for 17 remote locations.
- Perform daily, weekly, and monthly checks on system performance.
- Perform preventative maintenance.
- Maintain and control data centre.
- Submission of Monthly reports.
- Maintain neat and tidy workspace, and storeroom.
- Maintain, control and support of all toll system inventory (Software and Hardware) assets and updated assets and inventory lists.
- Maintenance of full toll system test facility
- Ensure compliance with Bakwena rollup schedules and requirements.
- Ensure uptime for all toll related servers and workstations.
- Other duties as assigned that are in relation to the person’s qualifications and experience.
This Job Specification indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the position and therefore is not intended as an exhaustive list.
Desired Skills:
- Red Hat
- Linux
- Oracle
- Linux Redhat
- CentOS
- RedHat
- Ubuntu
- Oracle Sql
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- Iptables
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund