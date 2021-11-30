Manager: Information Security Protect at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To maintain the security of computer information systems by implementing security practices, policies and procedures aligned to business requirements and based on industry and regulatory best practices, guidelines and standards.

To manage and oversee the provision of support and consultation services relating to information security to the business

Experience

Minimum:

4 – 5 years’ experience in Information Security

Previous Leadership experience

Ideal:

5+ years’ experience in financial services / banking background

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce

Knowledge

Minimum:

ISO 27001 / ISF / NIST / PCI (standards) / COBIT

Data Classification and Retention

A broad technical knowledge of information security infrastructure and applications

Vulnerability assessment technical skills Network and Application assessments

Intrusion detection and prevention (tools and methods)

Data Loss Prevention (Tools and methods)

Phishing and Identity theft (Methods used and mitigating controls)

Logical access control (Tools, methods and best practice requirements)

Malware (Types, controls)

Cyber Risk identification methods

Ideal:

Banking knowledge

Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements, specific to information security

Familiarity with industry role-players (SABRIC, Cyber security hub, ISPA etc)

Skills

Change Management Skills

Communications Skills

Decision making skills

Leadership Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Adhering to Principles and Values

Deciding and Initiating Action

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Leading and Supervising

Persuading and Influencing

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

