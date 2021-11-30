Manager: Information Security Protect at Capitec

Purpose Statement

  • To maintain the security of computer information systems by implementing security practices, policies and procedures aligned to business requirements and based on industry and regulatory best practices, guidelines and standards.
  • To manage and oversee the provision of support and consultation services relating to information security to the business

Experience

Minimum:

  • 4 – 5 years’ experience in Information Security
  • Previous Leadership experience

Ideal:

  • 5+ years’ experience in financial services / banking background

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Commerce

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • ISO 27001 / ISF / NIST / PCI (standards) / COBIT
  • Data Classification and Retention
  • A broad technical knowledge of information security infrastructure and applications
  • Vulnerability assessment technical skills
    • Network and
    • Application assessments
  • Intrusion detection and prevention (tools and methods)
  • Data Loss Prevention (Tools and methods)
  • Phishing and Identity theft (Methods used and mitigating controls)
  • Logical access control (Tools, methods and best practice requirements)
  • Malware (Types, controls)
  • Cyber Risk identification methods

Ideal:

  • Banking knowledge
  • Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements, specific to information security
  • Familiarity with industry role-players (SABRIC, Cyber security hub, ISPA etc)

Skills

  • Change Management Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Decision making skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Relating and Networking
  • Writing and Reporting

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

