Mid-Level C# .NET Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:THE coding expertise of a self-driven and strategic thinking Mid-Level C#.NET Developer who enjoys a hands-on role solving complex problems is sought by a Rental Service Provider in Joburg. Your core role will be to support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#. You will also be able to design and build databases, identify bottlenecks & bugs while assisting in performing Alpha Testing and mentoring Junior Devs. You will require 3+ years experience in a similar role and have worked with databases and JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as ReactJS and your tech toolset must include C#, SQL Server, .NET Core, OOP Architecture, HTML5, CSS3, LINQ, Entity Framework, Git, Unit Testing and a strong understanding of SOLID [URL Removed] project requirements from Project Manager and able to produce requested outcome independent of your manager.

Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code.

Design and build databases.

Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.

Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments.

Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.

Teach, upskill and develop Junior Developers when need arises.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3+ years relevant experience.

C# and MS SQL Server.

.NET Core.

OOP Architecture.

JavaScript libraries and frameworks (ReactJS).

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and industry Front-end technologies.

Experience working with databases.

LINQ and Entity Framework.

Source Control / Git.

Unit Testing.

Strong understanding of SOLID principles.

Advantageous

IT Degree or Diploma preferable.

ASP.Net Core.

Working with design patterns.

Good understanding of N-Tier Development.

Experience with Web API/RESTful Services.

Basic SharePoint knowledge.

SOA Architecture.

Test-Driven Development.

Tailwind CSS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Work hard, play hard and positive attitude.

Great problem-solving skills.

Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.

Can work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

Able to take constructive feedback.

A go-getter who always strives to deliver the best possible results.

Have great work ethic and be prepared to go the extra mile – a real team player.

Confident with a drive to succeed.

Great action and detail orientation.

Creative, innovative and uses initiative.

Strategic thinking and critical judgment.

Good ethics around time management.

Comprehensive understanding and passion of current and emerging digital and software development technologies is essential.

Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

