Project Manager (Construction)

Description
We are looking for 2 x full time Project Managers who will be based in Limpopo.
Duration Required for:
Estimated at Five (5) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out & estimated at Seven (7) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out
Full-Time / Adhoc: Full time
Specific Requirements / Relevant Experience:
- Professionally registered with the SACPCMP or SACAP or equivalent (Proof and validity of registration required)
- Post graduate qualification in the built environment
- Minimum of 20 years’ experience as a Project Manager
- Minimum of 10 year’s post professional registration experience
- Project Management experience in mega projects (more than R300m per project)
- Proven track record in Project Managing health facilities or complex multistorey facilities high rise office blocks, malls, hotels, etc.)
- Contactable client references for three (3) most recent projects undertaken
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the 3 December 2021.
Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession