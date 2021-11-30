Project Manager (Construction)

Nov 30, 2021

Description
We are looking for 2 x full time Project Managers who will be based in Limpopo.

Duration Required for:
Estimated at Five (5) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out & estimated at Seven (7) years but linked to project duration – services will be required until project is completed and closed out

Full-Time / Adhoc: Full time

Specific Requirements / Relevant Experience:

  • Professionally registered with the SACPCMP or SACAP or equivalent (Proof and validity of registration required)
  • Post graduate qualification in the built environment
  • Minimum of 20 years’ experience as a Project Manager
  • Minimum of 10 year’s post professional registration experience
  • Project Management experience in mega projects (more than R300m per project)
  • Proven track record in Project Managing health facilities or complex multistorey facilities high rise office blocks, malls, hotels, etc.)
  • Contactable client references for three (3) most recent projects undertaken

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [Email Address Removed] on or before the 3 December 2021.
Candidates who have not received any feedback from us after 6 weeks of the closing date must consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

