Ruby on Rails Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Groups cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk, and compliance.
Our client is currently seeking to recruit an organised and motivated software engineer to join their team to apply their expertise on a sophisticated cloud-based performance measurement product suite. You need to be a committed and flexible individual who enjoys working with an experienced team on a product that is complex both technically and functionally.
Software stack: Ruby on Rails, Posgres, AWS.
You will be working on the entire software stack from UI through to backend processing and database changes. The application runs entirely on AWS and uses many of the AWS services.
The development tools include Jira, Git, GitHub, CodeClimate, HoneyBadger, TeamCity for CI, NewRelic, Datadog, Chef.
Responsibilities
Design
- Design solutions to routine problems/defects independently
- Participate in team design sessions for large-scale development
- Able to understand and develop use cases to supplement business cases for technical development items
Development
- A passion for software development
- Follows the companys standards for coding, documentation, and impact assessments
- Provides in-depth technical troubleshooting and defect remediation for client, BA and QA reported problems requiring a high degree of technical expertise
- Develop technical documentation for software solutions for targeted audience, which may include external clients
- Develop solutions for moderately complex problems and enhancements individually
- Become an effective member of an agile development scrum team
- Work closely developing the application with Product Management
- Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions
Essential Qualifications
- 5+ years of development experience
Essential Skills (at a highly proficient level)
- Analytical and critical thinking
- Written and oral English communication
- Detail-oriented
- Time management including work planning, prioritization, and organization
- Work well with others, as well as independently
- Self-starter and quick learner
- Able to give and receive feedback in a positive manner
- Meeting facilitation and management
- Process analysis, design, and management
Essential Technical Skills (highly proficient level)
- Ruby and Rails
- Relational SQL Database (Ideally Postgres)
- Source control tools such as Git
- SOLID principles
- Excellent problem solving and debugging skills
Ideal Qualifications
- Computer Science Diploma/Degree
- Knowledge of finance in the performance measurement / asset management field, or a desire to gain experience in this field
- Experience with the following technologies: AWS or other cloud platform.