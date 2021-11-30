Ruby on Rails Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Groups cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk, and compliance.

Our client is currently seeking to recruit an organised and motivated software engineer to join their team to apply their expertise on a sophisticated cloud-based performance measurement product suite. You need to be a committed and flexible individual who enjoys working with an experienced team on a product that is complex both technically and functionally.

Software stack: Ruby on Rails, Posgres, AWS.

You will be working on the entire software stack from UI through to backend processing and database changes. The application runs entirely on AWS and uses many of the AWS services.

The development tools include Jira, Git, GitHub, CodeClimate, HoneyBadger, TeamCity for CI, NewRelic, Datadog, Chef.

Responsibilities

Design

Design solutions to routine problems/defects independently

Participate in team design sessions for large-scale development

Able to understand and develop use cases to supplement business cases for technical development items

Development

A passion for software development

Follows the companys standards for coding, documentation, and impact assessments

Provides in-depth technical troubleshooting and defect remediation for client, BA and QA reported problems requiring a high degree of technical expertise

Develop technical documentation for software solutions for targeted audience, which may include external clients

Develop solutions for moderately complex problems and enhancements individually

Become an effective member of an agile development scrum team

Work closely developing the application with Product Management

Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions

Essential Qualifications

5+ years of development experience

Essential Skills (at a highly proficient level)

Analytical and critical thinking

Written and oral English communication

Detail-oriented

Time management including work planning, prioritization, and organization

Work well with others, as well as independently

Self-starter and quick learner

Able to give and receive feedback in a positive manner

Meeting facilitation and management

Process analysis, design, and management

Essential Technical Skills (highly proficient level)

Ruby and Rails

Relational SQL Database (Ideally Postgres)

Source control tools such as Git

SOLID principles

Excellent problem solving and debugging skills

Ideal Qualifications

Computer Science Diploma/Degree

Knowledge of finance in the performance measurement / asset management field, or a desire to gain experience in this field

Experience with the following technologies: AWS or other cloud platform.

