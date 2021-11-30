SAP PM Consultant

6 MONTHS EXTENDABLE CONTRACT
Degree in Information Systems or equivalentexperience
– Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
– Minimum of 5 years design experience in SAP PM
Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

Understand given plant maintenance businessprocesses and map them to NON-STARD SAPsystems
– Adapt existent technical SAP STARD PM systemdesigns to NON-STARD SAP R3 systems
– Document developed concepts
– Make sure all business processes interact properlywithin the technical SAP system design
– Align solutions with SAP platform team in thecorresponding plant (at first: Rosslyn)
– Refine system design with developers and derivenecessary implementation stories
– Take care of SAP transport management forchanges made

Profound design knowledge with SAP PM
– Understanding of business processes
– Experience with SAP Solution Manager
– AGILE software development knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

