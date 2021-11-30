Senior Application Developer

Senior Application Developer – .Net (Western Cape)

3-5 year Contract position

Duties will include (but not limited to)

Design solutions from business specifications

Design application prototypes.

Coordinate application plans with the development team.

Construct and implement application solutions.

Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps

Ensure documentation of code/classes.

Indicate program unit structures.

Mature application development and code quality.

Guide and assist other developers.

Required:

Relevant tertiary qualifications/ Microsoft courses/ development experience

Minimum 5 year’s Microsoft development experience

Knowledge of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes

Previous working experience with public sector clients will be an advantage

Essential technical skills:

Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC

Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services

Visual Studio

Azure DevOps

Advantageous technical skills:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)

Rates vary between: R65 520 – R73 000 depending on experience.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

