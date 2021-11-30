Senior Application Developer – .Net (Western Cape)
3-5 year Contract position
Duties will include (but not limited to)
- Design solutions from business specifications
- Design application prototypes.
- Coordinate application plans with the development team.
- Construct and implement application solutions.
- Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps
- Ensure documentation of code/classes.
- Indicate program unit structures.
- Mature application development and code quality.
- Guide and assist other developers.
Required:
- Relevant tertiary qualifications/ Microsoft courses/ development experience
- Minimum 5 year’s Microsoft development experience
- Knowledge of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Previous working experience with public sector clients will be an advantage
- Essential technical skills:
- Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC
- Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
- Visual Studio
- Azure DevOps
- Advantageous technical skills:
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)
Rates vary between: R65 520 – R73 000 depending on experience.
Desired Skills:
- Asp.Net
- C#
- Visual Studio
- MVC
- MCSD
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Developer Associate
- Microsoft Power Platform
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree