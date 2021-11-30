Senior Application Developer

Nov 30, 2021

Senior Application Developer – .Net (Western Cape)
3-5 year Contract position

Duties will include (but not limited to)

  • Design solutions from business specifications
  • Design application prototypes.
  • Coordinate application plans with the development team.
  • Construct and implement application solutions.
  • Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps
  • Ensure documentation of code/classes.
  • Indicate program unit structures.
  • Mature application development and code quality.
  • Guide and assist other developers.

Required:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications/ Microsoft courses/ development experience
  • Minimum 5 year’s Microsoft development experience
  • Knowledge of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
  • Previous working experience with public sector clients will be an advantage
  • Essential technical skills:
  • Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC
  • Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
  • Visual Studio
  • Azure DevOps
  • Advantageous technical skills:
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
  • Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)

Rates vary between: R65 520 – R73 000 depending on experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Asp.Net
  • C#
  • Visual Studio
  • MVC
  • MCSD
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • Microsoft Power Platform

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

