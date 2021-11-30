Senior Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Senior Developer

About us

Our vision is to be one of the most trusted and influential media and tech companies, that serves people and enriches culture. The dev team does this by growing our multi-tenanted platform that creates engaging and delightful content experiences for the enterprise organisations we serve in South Africa and internationally. This spans both the digital learning and publishing spaces, impacting thousands of users each day.

The team

Were a cross-functional team dedicated to the development (and support) of the whole platform. We work collaboratively in an agile Scrum environment with the tooling and processes needed to get the job done effectively over the long-term. We all work remotely, with in person meetings every few weeks, and flexible working hours.

The opportunity

Were aiming to build a world-class team, to help make a highly scalable, world class product, so were looking for a senior developer, preferably a full-stack senior developer, who wants tocontribute meaningfully to the team and platform for several years (hopefully longer). Youdneed a great attitude (no egos), solid technical skills and experience, and enough knowledge of our tech stack. The position is a full-time position with 20 days annual leave. Youll receive abrand new MacBook, supporting monitor as a second screen, a monthly home office allowance, and an annual amount towards equipping your work space.

What youll do

Contribute to the entire development process – design, develop, test, and ship quality features

Work across the platforms technology stacks

Contribute to the continuous improvement of our standards, processes, codebase and quality

Contribute to the technical and product roadmap

Resolve production issues, when needed

What youll need

Minimum of 4 years experience in web application development

Minimum of 2 years experience working with a modern JavaScript framework (React, Angular or Vue), with ReactJS being an advantage (our primary language going forward)

Experience with Reactive Native is an advantage (for mobile app dev)

Experience with back-end web applications, with js being an advantage

Experience with database queries, with MongoDB being an advantage

Experience with REST APIs is an advantage

Experience with AngularJS is an advantage (our legacy language)

Experience with machine learning is an advantage

University degree in a relevant field of study is an advantage

Excellent problem solving skills that combine technical and non-technical aspects

Excellent understanding of fundamental software development concepts and design patterns

Numeracy and literacy skills

Be fluent in English

Learn more/Apply for this position