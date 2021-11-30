Senior Front-End Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a Global Technology Solutions Provider. Their core business focusses on the Customs and Border Management business sphere. Their solutions are proven to spur economic growth and facilitate trade, whilst mitigating risk to the borders of South Africa. The world changes daily and Customs agencies are defined by those changes, be it shifting trade and travel trends, to complex economic, social and political realities in our interconnected world. Our client ensures that they stay on top of those trends and changes, whilst constantly re-focusing and customizing their large-scale smart software solutions.

Purpose of the Position:

To design, create and modify graphical user interfaces on the Interfront Customs and Border Management Systems.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript

Implement the SARS look and feel and usability guidelines for Front-End development

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and/or at least matric with (4) to (5) years experience as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team

as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development

A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML

Skills and Knowledge requirements

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model

Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation

Knowledge and experience in the following technologies: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS REST framework and JSON Maven Experience in web architecture and frameworks Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable) SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven JAXB, XML Schema Integration experience (Web services and JMS) Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable



Personal Profile

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Strong attention to detail

Strong technical leadership

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Keen to learn

Finisher

Learn more/Apply for this position