Senior IOS Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Nov 30, 2021

Role Overview:

Designs software solutions. Programs software solutions. Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers. Manage deployment of software solutions.

Personal Effectiveness:

  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
  • Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months
  • Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results

Technical Support:

  • Designs Software solutions
  • Manages the implementation of Software solutions

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming

Technologies:

  • Swift
  • Objective C
  • Xcode
  • Agile
  • Git
  • Cocoapods/Carthage
  • Restful webservices

Competencies:

  • Collaboration (Relating)
  • Customer First
  • Execution
  • Innovation (Perspective)
  • Leading with Influence
  • Personal Mastery (Learning)
  • Strategic

