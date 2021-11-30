Senior IOS Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Role Overview:

Designs software solutions. Programs software solutions. Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers. Manage deployment of software solutions.

Personal Effectiveness:

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months

Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills

Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results

Technical Support:

Designs Software solutions

Manages the implementation of Software solutions

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming

Technologies:

Swift

Objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods/Carthage

Restful webservices

Competencies:

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Leading with Influence

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Strategic

Learn more/Apply for this position