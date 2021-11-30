Senior IOS Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Role Overview:
Designs software solutions. Programs software solutions. Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers. Manage deployment of software solutions.
Personal Effectiveness:
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
- Provides support and guidance to team of junior and analyst programmers
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results
Technical Support:
- Designs Software solutions
- Manages the implementation of Software solutions
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 8 years experience in Software Design and Programming
Technologies:
- Swift
- Objective C
- Xcode
- Agile
- Git
- Cocoapods/Carthage
- Restful webservices
Competencies:
- Collaboration (Relating)
- Customer First
- Execution
- Innovation (Perspective)
- Leading with Influence
- Personal Mastery (Learning)
- Strategic