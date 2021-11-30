Senior Java Developer & Architect (Agriculture Products) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

About the role

You will form part of our MyFarmWeb product team. MyFarmWeb is a web and mobile solution that is being used on more than 4 000 farms, covering over 1 million hectares. MyFarmWeb helps farmers correlate and integrate farm data in one place, ultimately empowering them to make better decisions. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of best practice during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. In doing so, you will be contributing towards improved food security on a large scale.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player, problem-solver and quick learner. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of our main drivers at The company is the fact that we build solutions that have a positive impact on peoples lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. We strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements!

About The Employer:

Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies.

