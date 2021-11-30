Senior Java Developer – Midrand / Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Senior Java Developer with extensive Java development experience is required to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance. Who wouldn’t want to be at the helm of self-driving technology excellence?
You will be part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform /application as well as participate in all relevant agile ceremonies.
The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!
Minimum years of experience
- At least 6 – 9 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Experience with the following technologies:
- Java EE / Java
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools
Advantageous:
- JSF
- Angular
- AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
- Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Apache
- HTML5, CSS3
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
