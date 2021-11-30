Senior Java Developer – Midrand / Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Senior Java Developer with extensive Java development experience is required to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance. Who wouldn’t want to be at the helm of self-driving technology excellence?

You will be part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform /application as well as participate in all relevant agile ceremonies.

The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Minimum years of experience

At least 6 – 9 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Experience with the following technologies:

Java EE / Java

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Git, Bitbucket

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools

Advantageous:

JSF

Angular

AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)

Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Apache

HTML5, CSS3

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ53821 which is a long contract position based in Midrand/ Remote offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

JavaEE

SQL

Git

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

