Senior Java Developer – Midrand / Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 30, 2021

A Senior Java Developer with extensive Java development experience is required to join a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business with innovative brilliance. Who wouldn’t want to be at the helm of self-driving technology excellence?

You will be part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform /application as well as participate in all relevant agile ceremonies.

The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Minimum years of experience

  • At least 6 – 9 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Experience with the following technologies:

  • Java EE / Java
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools

Advantageous:

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
  • Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Apache
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ53821 which is a long contract position based in Midrand/ Remote offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • JavaEE
  • SQL
  • Git
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position