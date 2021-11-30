Senior Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Write functional, tested Typescript
  • React, React Native and Node
  • Architect, test, and deliver applications on AWS
  • Set the technical standards and direction for your projects and team
  • Choosing specific architectures or technologies for projects
  • Mentoring more junior developers
  • Participate in setting the overall company technical direction
  • Spend your 10% time investing in your skills

Requirements:

  • Proficiency with HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript and the associated ecosystem.
  • Proficiency with one of Node, Ruby, Go, Python, PHP, Java or C# – (experience with more than one or the others is advantageous!)
  • Referenceable or demonstrable experience with application-level architectural principles.
  • Most importantly, someone who is in search of true technical excellence -The kind of developer who knows how the entire toolchain of their language works.
  • Solid experience with Git.
  • Able to run a team or lead a software project.

Who we are:

  • A Custom Software Development Studio established in 2012.
  • Mostly based in Cape town but fully remote (no office) with a business in Australia.
  • 25 people today: 15 devs, 4 designers, 2 PMs, 4 others.

If this sounds like you, apply!

About The Employer:

Founded in 2012 by a mix of entrepreneurs, developers and designers, we have grown to be a leading software development studio based in Cape Town, South Africa. With clients around the world, we foster a culture of continuous experimentation and improvement. In 2017, we shifted towards focusing on blockchain-based projects, building on our existing experience and expertise in the software development space.

