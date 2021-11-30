Senior Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Write functional, tested Typescript

React, React Native and Node

Architect, test, and deliver applications on AWS

Set the technical standards and direction for your projects and team

Choosing specific architectures or technologies for projects

Mentoring more junior developers

Participate in setting the overall company technical direction

Spend your 10% time investing in your skills

Requirements:

Proficiency with HTML, CSS (SASS), Javascript and the associated ecosystem.

Proficiency with one of Node, Ruby, Go, Python, PHP, Java or C# – (experience with more than one or the others is advantageous!)

Referenceable or demonstrable experience with application-level architectural principles.

Most importantly, someone who is in search of true technical excellence -The kind of developer who knows how the entire toolchain of their language works.

Solid experience with Git.

Able to run a team or lead a software project.

Who we are:

A Custom Software Development Studio established in 2012.

Mostly based in Cape town but fully remote (no office) with a business in Australia.

25 people today: 15 devs, 4 designers, 2 PMs, 4 others.

If this sounds like you, apply!

About The Employer:

Founded in 2012 by a mix of entrepreneurs, developers and designers, we have grown to be a leading software development studio based in Cape Town, South Africa. With clients around the world, we foster a culture of continuous experimentation and improvement. In 2017, we shifted towards focusing on blockchain-based projects, building on our existing experience and expertise in the software development space.

