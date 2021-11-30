Senior UI/ UX Designer

The purpose of the Senior UI/UX Designer role is to support the delivery of client’s Financial Services strategy and growth agenda through the creation of product architecture and product designs that meets the needs of the user while driving results for the business. The role assumes end-to-end accountability for designing the User Interface and User Experience for Financial Services across channels, translating business requirements into user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mock-ups, and prototypes for new financial products and services while enhancing the customer and cashier experience for existing products and services. The role works collaboratively across functions and teams to create and implement designs and solutions from concept all the way through to production.

Duties & Responsibilities

Lead and champion UI/UX design processes and practices within Financial Services, creating and driving experiences that meet user needs and deliver on business goals.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including Designers, Product Managers, IT and Technical Leads to deliver end-to-end solutions and best-in-class experiences.

Lead the design of user interface and information architecture using participatory and iterative design techniques, including A/B testing, observational studies, customer interviews, usability testing, heuristic site evaluations, and competitive site analysis.

Create and revise information architecture documents including but not limited to; site maps, user profiles, user scenarios, use cases, wireframes, content matrices, flow diagrams/process maps, and detailed user interface specifications.

Create storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps to translate user research and design ideas.

Develop UI mock-ups, wireframing, and prototypes of user interfaces, clearly illustrating how sites should function and be visually implemented.

Create mock-ups for different delivery platforms (website, mobile etc.).

Facilitate usability testing with internal and external users.

Create easy-to-understand user experience, design, and content guidelines for internal users.

Engage with stakeholders to ensure clarity on product or service features and user stories to support the team better understand solution requirements and success measures.

Proactively identify and mitigate design issues, problems, risks, or pain points.

Provide regular reporting on the status of the user experience (analytics, conversions and customer experience metrics, etc.).

Identify opportunities for product enhancements.

Remain abreast of and understand competitor products and current trends in UI/UX technology to inform efficiency of current solutions and make recommendations to improve effectiveness.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

