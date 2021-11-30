SQL Developer

Nov 30, 2021

SQL Developer (Junior to Senior level)
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Reports to R&D manager

Job location: Cape Town

Qualifications
Relevant degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or diploma from a recognized institution

Experience
At least 1 year experience using SQL, preferably within the financial sector

Purpose of job

  • Develop new features and systems
  • Extend existing systems
  • Maintain existing systems
  • Use technical knowledge and experience to improve business processes
  • Investigate and resolve user support requests

Other key relationships

  • Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential
  • Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes
  • Client facing for support requests (internal clients)

Key competencies

  • Strong mathematical/statistical abilities
  • Knowledge of SQL (Transact SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes
  • Understanding the business impact of technical output
  • Clear communication, both verbally and in writing, in order to fulfill development requirements.
  • Can Interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data
  • Strong communication skills
  • Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment
  • Analytical mindset
  • Self-motivated
  • Displays initiative
  • Financial services background advantageous

