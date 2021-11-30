Systems Analyst I at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:UNDERSTAND and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement as the next Systems Analyst I sought by growing Retail Group. You will also be expected to design system enhancements, perform Systems & Integration Testing while ensuring SME input during the implementation process. The successful candidate will need a relevant 3-year IT tertiary qualification with 5 years work experience in a similar role, have worked on large projects or continuous improvement initiatives, is able to prepare written reports and briefs and communicate ideas clearly as well as manage existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts and negotiate adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so. Any experience in the Retail industry will be a [URL Removed] current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Testing proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Support current solutions

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the business

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Minimum 3-year IT qualification.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience.

Experience in working on projects or large, continuous improvement initiatives.

Comfortable running with initiatives in either a traditional Project Management or Agile fashion.

Present problem analysis and recommend solutions rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Ability to comfortably and effectively communicate with stakeholders and colleagues at various levels, including technical teams, senior management and external stakeholders.

Prepare written reports and briefs and communicate ideas clearly.

Manage existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiate adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Advantageous

Retail experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Is aware of, and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Able to look beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment.

Willing to accept and undertake multiple tasks, ranging from menial to complex.

Takes ownership of work items and drive resolution.

Cultivates personal bonds with colleagues across the organisation and able to leverage these relationships to improve effectiveness across the board.

Able to work in a cross-functional team.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

