Technical Specialist II: Payments & IT Retail Systems at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:PERFORM the administration of technical solutions while delivering innovative digital solutions while meet business and IT needs as the next Technical Specialist II sought by a reputable Retail Group for its Payments & IT Retails Systems division. Your role will also include ensuring that business systems are operating efficiently and are cost-effective. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12 and have 3 years suitable work experience – preferably experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT. You must also be able to speak fluently in team meetings when presenting information, have extensive knowledge of Payments IT technologies & a systemic understanding of key business linkages and [URL Removed] effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk

Communicate outages, risks, progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties timeously, in accordance with agreed process and appropriate to relevant stakeholder audience.

Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information.

Deliver new technologies in support of business strategic objectives

Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies, where required.

Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e., software.

Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and Budget.

Understand and keep abreast of the IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information.

Maintain technologies to enable to operational stability

Proactively monitor, maintain and defend complex, mission-critical payments system capabilities to support the coalface of trade in line with our SLAs during core and after hours, as required.

Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable.

Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment.

Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence.

Provide Thought Leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice

Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery.

Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed.

Deliver solutions and support complex and diverse technologies and platform –

Be a subject matter expert of multiple technologies and platforms as relevant.

Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility.

Manage tasks within a team to ensure effective and quality delivery

Keep track of tasks and identify risks and challenges that could compromise delivery.

Be an ambassador of the team and be capable of playing the role of liaison between Payments, POS and other key IT, Business or Third-Party Stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12.

3 Years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT).

Experience/Skills

Extensive knowledge of business systems.

Extensive knowledge of Payments IT technologies.

Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions.

Knowledge of the IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies.

Appropriately derive and organise the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Monitor and track progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

ATTRIBUTES:

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Specialist

II

Learn more/Apply for this position