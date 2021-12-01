2021 Africa Investment Forum postponed

The three-day 2021Africa Investment Forum, scheduled to start today in Abidjan, has been postponed until further notice.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, comments: “The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa.

“Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

“Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of everyone comes first.”