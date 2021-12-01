Analyst Developer: Back End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x1 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

7 years’ proven development experience

C# or VB.Net

.Net core

SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Analysing

Adhering to Principles and Values

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position