Great opportunity!!!
A leading company of transaction processes / bill payment services based in Rondebosch , Cape town seeks your experience with relevant Degree ,which is self-driven with excellent interpersonal and communications skills to join their team as a IT Business Analyst .
Minimum Requirements:
- diploma in Business analysis
- Business Analyst Certification, preferable
- Minimum 3-years Business Analysis experience essential
- Must be able to work across multiple projects
- Excellent documentation skills
- Process modeling skills
- Worked with UML and proficient in Use Case modeling
- Working knowledge of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is advantage
The successful candidate must :
- Be able to work across multiple projects
- Be deadline driven
- Be an excellent communicator, verbal and written
- Have excellent organizational and planning skills
- Be self-driven and ambitious
- Have good interpersonal skills – able to extract business information and needs from individuals at varying levels of the organisation
- Have an assertive nature
- Be a logical thinker
- Be customer service orientated
- Have career goals orientated around Business Analysis
- Be process orientated and able to define processes and apply the company project delivery methodology
- Be able to operate with little supervision
- Be able to handle excessive pressure, in a fast paced environment, and work overtime when required
- Be willing to adapt to change when required
- Be able to travel when required outside of Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Process Modelling
- UML
- Case Mondelling
- PCI DSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma