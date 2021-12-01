Business Analyst

Dec 1, 2021

Great opportunity!!!
A leading company of transaction processes / bill payment services based in Rondebosch , Cape town seeks your experience with relevant Degree ,which is self-driven with excellent interpersonal and communications skills to join their team as a IT Business Analyst .

Minimum Requirements:

  • diploma in Business analysis
  • Business Analyst Certification, preferable
  • Minimum 3-years Business Analysis experience essential
  • Must be able to work across multiple projects
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Process modeling skills
  • Worked with UML and proficient in Use Case modeling
  • Working knowledge of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is advantage

The successful candidate must :

  • Be able to work across multiple projects
  • Be deadline driven
  • Be an excellent communicator, verbal and written
  • Have excellent organizational and planning skills
  • Be self-driven and ambitious
  • Have good interpersonal skills – able to extract business information and needs from individuals at varying levels of the organisation
  • Have an assertive nature
  • Be a logical thinker
  • Be customer service orientated
  • Have career goals orientated around Business Analysis
  • Be process orientated and able to define processes and apply the company project delivery methodology
  • Be able to operate with little supervision
  • Be able to handle excessive pressure, in a fast paced environment, and work overtime when required
  • Be willing to adapt to change when required
  • Be able to travel when required outside of Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • UML
  • Case Mondelling
  • PCI DSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position