Business Analyst

A leading company of transaction processes / bill payment services based in Rondebosch , Cape town seeks your experience with relevant Degree ,which is self-driven with excellent interpersonal and communications skills to join their team as a IT Business Analyst .

Minimum Requirements:

diploma in Business analysis

Business Analyst Certification, preferable

Minimum 3-years Business Analysis experience essential

Must be able to work across multiple projects

Excellent documentation skills

Process modeling skills

Worked with UML and proficient in Use Case modeling

Working knowledge of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is advantage

The successful candidate must :

Be able to work across multiple projects

Be deadline driven

Be an excellent communicator, verbal and written

Have excellent organizational and planning skills

Be self-driven and ambitious

Have good interpersonal skills – able to extract business information and needs from individuals at varying levels of the organisation

Have an assertive nature

Be a logical thinker

Be customer service orientated

Have career goals orientated around Business Analysis

Be process orientated and able to define processes and apply the company project delivery methodology

Be able to operate with little supervision

Be able to handle excessive pressure, in a fast paced environment, and work overtime when required

Be willing to adapt to change when required

Be able to travel when required outside of Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process Analysis

Process Modelling

UML

Case Mondelling

PCI DSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

