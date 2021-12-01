Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)

Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A leader in the healthcare industry has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, business minded Commercial Analyst.

The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.

Key areas of focus will include:

Deal structuring

Profitability monitoring

Instrument lifecycle monitoring

Deal monitoring

Reporting

Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting

2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment

Must possess knowledge of IFRS

Valid Driver’s License is essential

Ability to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

Commercial Analyst

Financial Proposal Development

Account Profitability Monitoring

Deal Structuring

Profitability Monitoring

Instrument Lifecycle Monitoring

Deal Monitoring

Reporting

Cost Accounting

Costing

IFRS Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leader in the healthcare industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

