Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand
Position Overview:
A leader in the healthcare industry has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, business minded Commercial Analyst.
The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.
Key areas of focus will include:
- Deal structuring
- Profitability monitoring
- Instrument lifecycle monitoring
- Deal monitoring
- Reporting
Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment
- Must possess knowledge of IFRS
- Valid Driver’s License is essential
- Ability to travel nationally and internationally
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Analyst
- Financial Proposal Development
- Account Profitability Monitoring
- Deal Structuring
- Profitability Monitoring
- Instrument Lifecycle Monitoring
- Deal Monitoring
- Reporting
- Cost Accounting
- Costing
- IFRS Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leader in the healthcare industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus