Dec 1, 2021

Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A leader in the healthcare industry has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, business minded Commercial Analyst.

The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.

Key areas of focus will include:

  • Deal structuring
  • Profitability monitoring
  • Instrument lifecycle monitoring
  • Deal monitoring
  • Reporting

Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:

  • Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting
  • 2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment
  • Must possess knowledge of IFRS
  • Valid Driver’s License is essential
  • Ability to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

  • Commercial Analyst
  • Financial Proposal Development
  • Account Profitability Monitoring
  • Deal Structuring
  • Profitability Monitoring
  • Instrument Lifecycle Monitoring
  • Deal Monitoring
  • Reporting
  • Cost Accounting
  • Costing
  • IFRS Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leader in the healthcare industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

