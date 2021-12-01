Data Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Providing data reports on a defined schedule to applicable teams.
- Designing and developing customer survey / interview formats.
- Leveraging data gathered through customer surveys, interviews, product usage, etc.
- Conducting research and deep diving analysis to understand customer trends, anomalies and insights.
- Creating benchmarks and managing KPIs.
- Communicating and sharing research findings through presentations, dashboards and executive summaries.
- Responding to unique business opportunities by analysing existing feedback or developing new feedback sources.
- Engaging stakeholders to ensure customer feedback factors into processes and system design.
- Keeping the relevant teams / department leaders informed of any obstacles, milestones and subsequent plans.
- Participating in product roadmap sessions.
- Providing guidance on design and approach based upon customer feedback.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field
Skills / Experience:
- 2 – 3 years of product, solutions and/or technical customer support experience.
- Strong issue management skills.
- Strong analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
- Ability to establish and maintain relationships with internal/external clients.
- Advanced experience with Microsoft Excel and/or Power BI (pivot tables, advanced modeling, creating charts/graphs) and PowerPoint.
- Experience capturing NPS/customer satisfaction scores
- Ability to analyse large amounts of data.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- Data
- Technical Support