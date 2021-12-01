Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Implementing front-end JavaScript coding.
  • Focusing on performance, maintainability and testable code.
  • Creating modules and components.
  • Compiling a functional site with both.
  • Working closely with other developers, making modifications to the existing code. Applying best practices and ensuring stability and security of the applications.

Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum of 5+ years Front-end development experience.
  • Proficient in coding JavaScript from scratch.
  • Understanding of object-oriented programming concepts.
  • Solid experience writing front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (AngularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.).
  • Experience in the following:
    • Using a source control solution such as Git.
    • Delivering well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code.
    • Designing, developing and refining new features, new ideas and concepts.
    • Command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Experience with:
    • Sketch / Zeplin / Photoshop / Google Maps & Firebase.
    • CSS precompilers (Less or Sass).
    • Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.

Desired Skills:

  • Front-End Developer
  • HTML
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position