Developer: Front End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x4 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: .Net core .Net (C#) Javacript CSS React JS Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) An understanding of SOA



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position