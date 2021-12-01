DevOps Engineer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing and testing code written in Python.
- Building tools around DevOps and software engineering best practices.
- Drafting technical specifications and briefs.
- Monitoring latency, performance, efficiency and change management.
- Performing code reviews.
- Maintaining and improving code quality.
- Writing and deploying robust and backwards compatible code.
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering (Preferred).
- Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing).
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ years’ experience in a development, systems administration and DevOps role.
- Version control experience (Git preferred).
- Service and event driven architecture experience (PubSub).
- Experience working with eCommerce based applications.
- Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / Cloud SQL / etc.).
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Working with containers (Docker & Kubernetes preferred).
- Working in a Mac / Linux environment.
- Proficiency in an OO programming language (PHP / Python / NodeJS / Go).
- Relational database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred).
- Setting up and deploying containers (Docker & Kubernetes preferred).
- Web application framework configuration (Django / Laravel / etc.).
- Web stack applications (NGINX / Memcached / Varnish / RabbitMQ / Redis / etc.).
- Shell scripting.
- Setting up CI/CD tools (Jenkins preferred).
- Metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / Elastic APM / etc.).
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
- Cloud