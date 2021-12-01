DevOps Engineer (Python) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing and testing code written in Python.
  • Building tools around DevOps and software engineering best practices.
  • Drafting technical specifications and briefs.
  • Monitoring latency, performance, efficiency and change management.
  • Performing code reviews.
  • Maintaining and improving code quality.
  • Writing and deploying robust and backwards compatible code.

Qualifications:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering (Preferred).
  • Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing).

Skills / Experience:

  • 2+ years’ experience in a development, systems administration and DevOps role.
  • Version control experience (Git preferred).
  • Service and event driven architecture experience (PubSub).
  • Experience working with eCommerce based applications.
  • Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / Cloud SQL / etc.).
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Working with containers (Docker & Kubernetes preferred).
    • Working in a Mac / Linux environment.
    • Proficiency in an OO programming language (PHP / Python / NodeJS / Go).
    • Relational database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred).
    • Setting up and deploying containers (Docker & Kubernetes preferred).
    • Web application framework configuration (Django / Laravel / etc.).
    • Web stack applications (NGINX / Memcached / Varnish / RabbitMQ / Redis / etc.).
    • Shell scripting.
    • Setting up CI/CD tools (Jenkins preferred).
    • Metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / Elastic APM / etc.).

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Kubernetes
  • Cloud

